The ‘Golden Generation’ of Portuguese football had long retired. Only Cristiano Ronaldo remais. Yet for all the skipper’s skill, power and determination, there was still a void in the national team’s front line – there was no out-and-out striker. No number 9 who would pose as a target man, to shrug off defenders, hold the ball. Nobody to stick in a foot to tap in a loose delivery.



Gillette Mach 3 Clean Strike of the Week: Andre Silva steals the limelight with a brilliant run

The responsibility of creating and finishing was all bestowed on Ronaldo.

After the likes of Nuno Gomes and Helder Postiga left the scene, there was no front man. Even Eder, who did score the goal that would win Portugal Euro 2016, was not potent enough to be a long-time solution.

Until a youngster called Andre Silva was handed his first senior team cap back in September last year. Tall, strong, not necessarily the fastest on the pitch, but with loads of daring and ability, the 21-year-old has proven to be a revelation for the European Champions. So much so that in the 11 international caps he’s won, he’s found the net eight times.

The latest one - his first ever at an international major - came against New Zealand in the 2017 Confederations Cup match on Saturday, and was a scorcher.

Collecting the ball just outside the centre circle, he looked around for options for a pass. There were none, so he strode down purposefully, yet not at full speed. But it was enough to keep the New Zealand defence troubled.

With both the centre backs free to challenge him, and a Kiwi midfielder rushing in from behind, he moved forward, edging near the box before making his move. Just as the Kiwi defenders slowed down and got into position for a tackle, Silva sprang forward with a burst of deceptive pace, cutting to his right to get the ball near the six-yard box.

At an acute angle, with a goalkeeper making himself as large as possible, there was little to aim at. But having already beaten his defenders he took his chance, striking the ball after twisting his body to generate the accuracy and power.

Television cameras were quick to focus on Ronaldo’s reaction from the bench. The veteran superstar was all smiles – almost a glint of awe in his reaction. Maybe, he finally had a strike partner capable of making Portugal a formidable attacking team.

And the two gel well together on the pitch as well. In fact, Ronaldo’s last goal, against Latvia, came through a Silva assist.

More is expected from the Portuguese youngster. Which is why Italian stalwarts AC Milan paid a reported estimate of $ 45 million to Porto to ensure Silva turns out for the Rossoneri next season.

To find out more about Gillette’s latest promotions and news, visit https://www.facebook.com/GilletteMalaysia