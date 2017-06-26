Dynamo Kyiv’s Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda is expected to complete a long-term deal to Galatasaray, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

Younes Belhanda to join Galatasaray on a four-year deal

The 27-year-old, who spent a successful season on loan to Nice in Ligue 1 last campaign, is expected to seal a four-year deal with the Istanbul outfit according to Turkish channel NTV Spor.

Belhanda is contracted to Kyiv until June 2018 and Gala have reportedly agreed to pay €8 million for his capture. The deal will be formalised after his medical taking place in few days, according to reports.

Cimbom finished fourth in the Turkish top tier last season, with coach Igor Tudor looking to make the necessary enforcements to his charges ahead of their return to European football next season.

With this move, the Atlas Lions international will come across fellow compatriot Fenerbahce’s Nabil Dirar in the Kitalararasi Derby after he also completed a switch to Turkey from Monaco.

The Kitalararasi is one of the most intense derbies in European football.