News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Vukovic the hero for battling Socceroos
Vukovic the hero as Socceroos draw with Colombia

Man Utd & Juventus target Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Renato Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich despite a difficult first season in the Bundesliga.

Man Utd & Juventus target Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich

Man Utd & Juventus target Sanches expects to stay at Bayern Munich

Alex Sandro close to £60m Chelsea move

The 19-year-old was signed from Benfica for an initial fee of €35 million last May but made only nine starts under head coach Carlo Ancelotti in 2016-17.

The Portugal international has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who were said to be interested in signing him before he joined Bayern, while Juventus have reportedly enquired about a loan deal.

However, although the midfielder admits that he wants more playing time, he says he wants to prove himself at the Allianz Arena.

"Bayern are a great club," he was quoted as saying by Record after returning from Portugal duty at the European Under-21 Championship. "I don't know but in principle I will stay.

All the latest rumours

"If I don't, I won't be discouraged, but I want to stay and to do my best.

"I'm going to keep working. Of course, I need to play more. By playing more, I gain more confidence and I feel better."

Back To Top