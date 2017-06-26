Gor Mahia joined other Kenyan Premier League teams in GOtv round of 32 after defeating Nairobi Water FC 3-1 at Thika Stadium.

GOtv Shield: Gor Mahia through as All Stars out

Nairobi Water were the first to hit the back of the net courtesy of Robinson Shitandi, who caught the defense napping. K'Ogalo answered back courtesy of Kenneth Muguna, George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Wellingtone Ochieng. It was Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno's first win in a competitive fixture, of course after leading the team to Super Cup glory in Tanzania.

Nationwide Super League side Nakuru All Stars suffered a 3-0 defeat to Eldoret Youth. It was an unexpected result for the Nakuru-based side after a good run in Tanzania that saw the side eliminate giants Simba from the Super Cup. Meanwhile, Tusker reached the next round of the knockout competition after seeing off SS Assad FC 5-0.

It was some good day in office for new signings when, Paul Odhiambo joined Bernard Mang’oli on the list of scorers on their debut, opening his goal account for the brewers with a brace in Mombasa. Tusker’s other scorers were Noah Wafula, Michael Khamati and Clifford Awanga.

Nzoia Sugar and Leysa also sailed through. The cane cutters beat Bondo United 2-0 in Kisumu while Leysa flew over Butterfly FC with a slim 2-1 win at Thika Sub County. Sunday's fixture concludes the round of 64, with Kenyan Premier League set to resume next weekend.