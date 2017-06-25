Newly appointed Bidco FC coach Robert Matano will not put pressure on his players even as he fights to remain in National Supper League next season.

Matano ready to help Bidco United evade relegation

The immediate former Nairobi City Stars coach, who switched allegiance to another struggling side Bidco, has allayed fears that the team will get relegated. “It is too early to start talking about promotion now. I just took the job the other day and our main focus is to make sure that we remain in the league then start planning for future.

“My work is to build a team and if the owners of the club are serious then I will take the team to where they want it to be," Matano told Goal.

“What I don’t like is people using my achievement at Ulinzi Stars for example to peg hopes on what should come of my stay at Bidco. These are two different clubs. Ulinzi Stars is a big club with proper structures in place compared to Bidco. Everything will fall in place but we are not under any pressure.”

Matano’s new side sits on position 17th with only eight points from fifteen matches. Matano replaced Yusuf Chipo, who was asked to step down following a string of poor results by the oil producers. Vihiga United are top of the standings with 5 points from 16 games.