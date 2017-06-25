GOtv Shield champions Tusker FC have named their team to face SS Assad on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS: Situma, Ochieng' benched against Assad

David Okello replaces Duncan Ochieng in goal, with Paul Odhiambo also getting a starting role. Eugene Asike and Lloyd Wahome have also been handed rare starts with James Situma and Marlon Tangauzi dropping to the bench.

Tusker XI: David Okello, Martin Kizza, David Mwangi, Eugine Asike, Lloyd Wahome, Moses Ndawula, Brian Osumba, Clifford Alwanga, Michael Khamati, Paul Odhiambo and Abdul Hassan.

Subs: Duncan Ochieng (GK), Marlon Tangauzi, James Situma, Anthony Ndolo, Jackson Macharia, Allan Wanga and Noah Wafula.