Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa is adamant the team will challenge for top honors this season after signing several top players.

GOtv Shield: Mang'oli handed debut by Sofapaka

The Ugandan has decided to name a strong side to face Silver Bullets in GOtv Shield round of 64. Among the starters is former AFC Leopards captain Bernard Mang'oli, who was unveiled last week by the 2009 league champions. Meshack Karani starts the match from the bench as well as captain George Maelo, with Hillary Echesa taking the arm band.

Sofapaka XI: George Opiyo, Willis Ouma, Wesley Onguso, Humphrey Okoti, Rogers Aloro, Bernard Mang'oli, Ezekiel Okare, Hillary Echesa, Umaru Kasumba, Ali Feni, Timothy Luda.

Subs: Juma Reuben, Kennedy Odour, George Maelo, Maurice Odipo, Hansel Ochieng, Michael Odour, Meshack Karani.