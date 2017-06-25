The season has been 'very tough' for Plateau United, admits Eneji

With dreams of lifting a first Nigeria Professional Football League title almost becoming a reality, Peter Eneji admits the ongoing season as been 'very tough' on Plateau United.

The Peace Boys are currently in first place in the table after 25 round of matches in the topflight.

"This year has been very tough for the team and it has been a very difficult league," Eneji told Goal.

"Every team will have a bad period and a good period. The important thing is in the bad period to take the points, and to stay at the top of the table."

"We have done well to stay at the top of the table and that's the way we want it to be till the end of the season."

The Peace Boys continue their league campaign on June 28 when they entertain Nasarawa United at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

"Coach Kennedy Boboye usually make us understand that no team can match our high pressing and passing game if we play to our true potentials," he said.

"Nasarawa United will come to Jos and return to their base with nothing. We are ready to firm our grip at the top of the table."