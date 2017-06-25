A street in Tanzania named after Victor Wanyama

A street in Tanzania has been named after Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama.

Wanyama was accorded the honours after attending as chief guest the final of Ndondo Cup between FC Kauzu and Faru Jeuri. The street is in Ubungo Municipal Council. A delighted Wanyama thanked the people of Ubungo for the gesture.

"I am happy for this gesture happening outside my country. It feels great to be honoured outside your country. This does not happen easily. I am now confident that several people are following me and are very happy with what I do. I thank you the people of Tanzania for this fete."

The Mayor of Kinondoni Jacob Boniface revealed that the gesture towards Wanyama will make many international players to visit the country.

Wanyama enjoyed a highly successful first season with Tottenham after making an £11 million move from Southampton last summer. He played 47 times in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and featured in all but two games as Spurs finished runners-up behind Chelsea in the Premier League.