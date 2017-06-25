Durand Thuram is confident Sunshine Stars will keep their Nigeria Professional Football League status at the end of the season.

Durand: Sunshine Stars will avoid relegation

The Benin international believes finishing the season with 55 points will help the Akure outfit avoid relegation.

"It’s a very tough moment at this stage of the season but if you ask me, I will tell you over and over that we shall keep our NPFL status intact this season," Durand told Goal.

"We are working together as a team and the confidence in the team looks good.

"That’s football for you, there are times when you’ve got to stay strong to face a battle and there are times you need the strength of the team to pull through a tough moment. I think we have gradually passed that stage and I am looking forward to getting positive results in the final lap of the season.

"We’ve got six home games till the end of the season and we just have to win them all. With that, we shall have 18 points but to stay safe we have to pick up at least seven points on the road to hit the 55 points mark at the end of the season and I think that should keep us in the green zone.

On the strength of the Nigerian league, Durand admits the NPFL have a lot of talented players 'who can hold their own at the highest level'.

“I’ve always heard talks about the Nigerian league but it’s good to have a first-hand experience now," he said.

"Like I’ve heard before, there are a lot of quality talent here who can hold their at the highest level. In fact, a good coach can raise two strong national team squad from the NPFL, that’s to tell you what the Nigerian League can offer."