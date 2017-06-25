It was a wild day in Major League Soccer.

VIDEO: Ike Opara's insane finish rounds out wild day in MLS

First, New York City FC broke their duck at Red Bull arena, alerting its cross-river rivals the Red Bulls that the new kid in town is no longer going to be bullied.

Then you had the case of one player talking the referee out of sending an opponent off just because he didn't feel like the foul warranted a red card in the Philadelphia Union's win over D.C. United.

Later in the day, the Chicago Fire's David Accam decided he would put on a show for the fans, racking up three goals, including a clever back-heel, and an assist in a 4-0 shelling of Orlando City.



David Accam was on another level tonight. pic.twitter.com/kFhYWtBC9f — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 25, 2017

Then came the nightcap, with the LA Galaxy hosting Sporting Kansas City.

This will be a night for SKC defender Ike Opara to remember, and one Galaxy goalkeeper Clement Diop will want to forget.

Let's start with Diop's first mistake.

Roger Espinoza's shot is nice enough, but there's no reason not to make that save.

Then, to make matters worse, Opara did this.



Center back bicycle kick alert #LAvSKC https://t.co/qvcJ1knkVp — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 25, 2017

You don't often see a center back doing stuff like that.

Kansas City took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to those two goals, but a furious scramble in front of goal saw the Galaxy pull one back in the second half through Dave Romney despite a couple of massive saves from Tim Melia.



Some big time saves from Tim Melia, but the ball makes its way over the line to cut the lead to one. #LAvSKC https://t.co/3Z1TpvmVdR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 25, 2017

Sporting held on for the 2-1 win, extending their lead at the top of the Western Conference.

The weekend isn't over either. Tomorrow sees the Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in a match that is sure to provide a few more crazy moments.