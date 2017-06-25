SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates will clash in the 2017 Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

2017 Nedbank Cup starting line-ups: SuperSport United vs. Orlando Pirates

Matsatsantsa head coach Stuart Baxter has named a strong starting line-up with Reneilwe Letsholonyane starting in the midfield, while Bradley Grobler starts upfront with Jeremy Brockie.

Teboho Mokoena, SuperSport's starlet, has been dropped with club captain Dean Furman making his return to the starting line-up for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret left Bucs' top goalscorer from the recent 2016/17 PSL season, Tendai Ndoro on the bench and Thamsanqa Gabuza starts upfront instead.

Dove Wome, who is on loan at Pirates from SuperSport, starts against his parent club just behind the main striker Gabuza.

Pirates will be hoping to avenge last year's 3-2 defeat to SuperSport in the Nedbank Cup final.

Teams

SuperSport: Williams, Kekana, Daniels, Gould, Modiba, Furman, Letsholonyane, Phala, Mnyamane, Brockie, Grobler.

Pirates: Mpontshane, Mobara, Jele, Matlaba, Phungwayo, Sarr, Manyisa, Rakhale, Makola, Wome, Gabuza.