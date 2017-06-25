After briefly trailing host nation Russia on the final matchday of Group A action at the Confederations Cup on Saturday, Nestor Araujo scored the goal that started the comeback for Mexico, and it was a good one.

VIDEO: Araujo equalizes for Mexico

The Santos Laguna defender nodded home the equalizing goal in the 30th minute after Andres Guardado's free kick was saved by Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.

Pulisic nominated for ESPY

The goal put Mexico on the front foot, and was eventually followed up by a Hirving "Cucky" Lozano tally in the second half.