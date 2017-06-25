VIDEO: Araujo equalizes for Mexico

After briefly trailing host nation Russia on the final matchday of Group A action at the Confederations Cup on Saturday, Nestor Araujo scored the goal that started the comeback for Mexico, and it was a good one.
The Santos Laguna defender nodded home the equalizing goal in the 30th minute after Andres Guardado's free kick was saved by Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev.
#ElTri respond! Guardado's free kick is saved but seconds later Araujo heads in the equalizer. @Powerade #MEXRUS https://t.co/OnCu8Y72oN
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2017
The goal put Mexico on the front foot, and was eventually followed up by a Hirving "Cucky" Lozano tally in the second half.