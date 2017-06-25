AFC Leopards made their intentions clear after mercilessly hammering Kisumu-based Dero FC 15-1 to progress to round of 32 of GOtv Shield.

GOtv Shield: AFC Leopards hammer sorry Dero FC

Vincent Oburu showed his ruthlessness in front of goal, scoring five, with midfielder Whyvonne Isuza netting four. Marcellus Ingotsi's brace, Mussa Mude, Whyvonne Isuza, and Vincent Oburu strikes gave Ingwe a healthy 5-1 lead within the 45 minutes.

Ten goal came in the second half where Oburu scored four more, with Isuza managing to grab a hat-trick. Other goals were scored by Jackson Juma, Robinson Kamura and goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who scored from the penalty spot. Ten man Bandari also progressed after defeating Uweza FC 3-1. The Dockers scored through Baron Oketch, Anthony Wambani and Hamisi Mwinyi while Uweza managed their consolation through Wycliffe Odeho.

The Dockers finished the match with one man less after Andrew Waiswa, who had conceded a penalty earlier on, was sent off.

AFC Leopards XI: Ian Otieno, Yakubu Ramadhan, Robinson Kamura, Joshua Mawira, Dennis Sikhayi, Samwel Ndung'u, Duncan Otieno, Musa Mudde, Whyvonne Isuza, Marsellus Ingotsi and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Gabriel Andika, Edwin Mukolwe, Michael Kibwage, Abdallah Salim, Lewis Wanami, Harun Nyakha and Jackson Juma.