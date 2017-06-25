Mourinho posts tribute to retiring duo Alonso and Arbeloa

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has posted an Instagram tribute to retiring duo Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa announced his retirement on Saturday after spending one season at West Ham, while Alonso had previously announced his intention to hang up his boots following the 2016-17 season with Bayern Munich.

Arbeloa responded in the comments section, saying: "A heartfelt thank you, sir. It was a pleasure to learn from the best, a pride to fight at your side and an honor to win a friend like you. There is a before and after thanks to you. Eternally grateful, Eternally Mou. Big hug!"