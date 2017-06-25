Katsina United's Lawal sure of Niger Tornadoes win

Katsina United’s Tasiu Lawal has reiterated the conviction of his side to pip Niger Tornadoes to the three points and further steer clear of the relegation zone.

Lawal played for the Ikon Allah Boys before he left them for the Chanji Boys last season and he expressed optimism ahead of Wednesday's tie at the Karkanda Stadium.

“We were pained by our loss to Akwa United because we played and prepared very well for that game,” Lawal told Goal.

"They caught us quite early in the game and we couldn’t recover from the early setback. We have tried to forget about the loss and we have fixed our sights on our next game with Tornadoes. We got a draw in Lokoja and we know they will be coming to Katsina with vengeance on their minds. We want to improve on the league table and we see this game one which we must win to achieve that.

“We have trained very hard and have resolved to win well to brighten our chances of staying up in the professional league for another season. The loss in Uyo was an eye opener for us and we are desperate to return to winning ways.”

Katsina United are 14th on the league table with 32 points from 25 games.