Nairobi City Stars have joined the list of teams that have pulled out of the GOtv Shield Shield tournament.

More teams pull out of GOtv Shield tournament

City Stars were scheduled to travel to Moi Kinoru Stadium in Meru to take on Taqwa from Isiolo on Sunday but FKF Competitions Manager Frank Ogolla has confirmed that the visitors will not make the trip.

A letter signed by Ogola, sent to Taqwa club secretary and obtained by Goal revealed, "We are in receipt of communication from Nairobi City Stars informing us of their withdrawal from GOtv Shield this year. As such the above match scheduled to be played on Sunday at Kinoru stadium has been cancelled and your team shall proceed to next round of the tournament."

In light of the above, Taqwa await to play against Arthi River-based Savannah Cement, who also got a bye into the second round after their opponents Chemilil Sugar withdrew from the tournament. Other than City Stars and Chemilil Sugar, teams that have pulled out include Kenya Police from Nairobi, Nyakach United from Kisumu and Thika United.