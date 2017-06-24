Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is enjoying his summer break with British rapper and songwriter Tinie Tempah somewhere in the world.

EXTRA TIME: Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi chills with British artiste Tinie Tempah

After previous meetiings with one of the renowned rappers in the UK, Wretrch 32, Iwobi hooked up with this superstar artiste who has a Nigerian decent and dominates the British music industry.

Tempah recently released his third studio album, Youth under Parlophone and Disturbing London records which boosts of 17 tracks and features from Wizkid, Tinash, Zara Larsson, amongst others.