OKS brings in 4 players to strengthen U22 squad for Bangkok assignment

Six changes was made by Datuk Ong Kim Swee as he names the Malaysia Under-22 squad for the upcoming centralised training camp that will start on 5 July. Two players from the recent tour of China was dropped while four other were roped in to make a squad of 26.

Selangor's K. Kannan and Negeri Sembilan's Sean Eugene were released with Perak's Ahmad Khairil Anuar, Pahang duo of Matthew Davies and Nor Azam Azih together with T-Team's Arif Fadzillah were brought in by Ong.

Before flying off for the AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers in Bangkok, the squad is expected to have a final friendly match agaisnt Myanmar U22 at Shah Alam Stadium on 13 July. The qualifiers will see Malaysia take on Indonesia, Thailand and Mongolia for a place in the finals in China next year.

Following that round of qualifiers, the squad will be reassembled on 1 August as they start preparations towards the 2017 South-East Asian (SEA) Games scheduled to start in the middle of August.

Assembling the squad for two sustained periods of camp and matches will see the players potentially missing out up to 12 matches for their respective teams as the Super League, Premier League and Malaysia Cup will also go on concurrently.

Full list of call-up as per below;

Goalkeeper: Ifwat Akmal (Kedah), Haziq Nadzli (JDT), Amierul Hakimi (Terengganu)

Defender: Adam Nor Azlin (Selangor), Adib Zainudin (FELCRA), Irfan Zakaria (KL), Syazwan Zaipol (PKNP), Raphi Azizan (PJ Rangers), Arif Fadzillah (T-Team), Matthew Davies (Pahang)

Midfielder: Amirul Hisyam (Kedah), Ariff Farhan (Kedah), Farhan Roslan (Kedah), Syamer Kutty (Penang), Syahmi Safari (Selangor), Nor Azam Azih (Pahang), Danial Ashraf (Kelantan), Danial Amer (Felda), Tommy Mawat (Sarawak), Ahmad Khairil Anuar (Perak), Syazwan Andik (JDTII)

Forward: Syafiq Ahmad (Kedah), S. Kumaahran (Penang), Jafri Chew (Penang), Safawi Rasid (JDT), N. Thanabalan (FELCRA),