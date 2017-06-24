For another week, Wafa’s hold of the top spot is set to be tested as the Ghana Premier League enters matchday 19 on Saturday and Sunday.

Matchday 19 preview: Wafa out to protect lead as GPL returns

But before the Academy Boys take to the pitch, fifth-placed Asante Kotoko would have taken on reigning champions Wa All Stars in Kumasi in Saturday’s only game.

Then the action continues on Sunday.

At the Tamale Utrecht Football Academy Stadium, Wafa face a tricky tie as they come up against wounded Bolga All Stars, who sit bottom of the league table.

Two points below Wafa, Aduana Stars must pick maximum points in their visit of new boys Tema Youth to keep up the chase.

Third-placed Hearts of Oak seem to have hit a purple patch of form, and after their 4-0 thrashing of Bolga All Stars on matchday 18, Elmina Sharks need to play at their best at home to stop the Phobians from claiming full points.

At the Golden City Park, fourth-positioned Ebusua Dwarfs play as guests to Berekum Chelsea, who are hoping to bounce back following a 3-0 reversal to Wa All Stars on the last matchday.

Inter Allies are looking to win their seventh game of the season, but standing between them are Ashanti Gold, who are in dire need of three points to jump out of the relegation zone.

Following a good start to the season, Bechem United’s momentum seems to have wane over the past few weeks, having won one of their last four league games. The Hunters are set to face Medeama at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

And finally at the Accra Sports Stadium, there will be a derby clash between 14th-placed Great Olympics and Liberty professionals, who interestingly sit just one place above the ‘Dade’ Boys.