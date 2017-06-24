Mohamed Salah is already making friends with Liverpool supporters, and the club's record signing has barely been a member of the team for a full day.

VIDEO: Salah surprises Liverpool fans on Anfield tour

The hype around the Egyptian joining the club has been massive, with manager Jurgen Klopp claiming that the former Chelsea winger has everything he needs to win big at Liverpool and the player himself saying that people should expect something different than what they saw from him with the Blues.

Still, endearing yourself to the fanbase seems like a great idea for any new signing and Salah has hit a master-stroke in that department, making the day of some supporters with a surprise visit to an Anfield tour group.

The winger stopped to take photos with the group of fans and signed a few autographs along the way.

And this was just his first day at Anfield!

It's a savvy move from the former Roma star, but if he really wants to make friends in Liverpool he can help the club claim a Premier League title next season.