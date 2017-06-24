Mario Gotze took to Instagram to hint at his return to action for Borussia Dortmund.

Gotze posts Instagram photo hinting at Dortmund return

The attacker has been sidelined since February as a metabolic disorder threatened to sideline his promising career.

In addition, Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc indicated in an interview with Bild on Thursday that Gotze's return may not be far off.

“We are delighted that the therapy worked out that well,” Zorc said. “We are looking forward to welcoming him back to the pitch soon.”

Gotze's 2016-17 season was his first back at Dortmund after a relatively unsuccessful spell with rivals Bayern Munich. He played in just 11 Bundesliga contests, scoring one goal, before he was diagnosed and sidelined with the metabolic disorder.

The 25-year-old Gotze, who is already a five time Bundesliga champion with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, will look to impress new manager Peter Bosz. The former Ajax boss enters his first season as Dortmund's manager after Thomas Tuchel was let go following the 2016-17 season.