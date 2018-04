Preston North End have completed the signing of Manchester United youngster Josh Harrop with his contract set to exipre at Old Trafford.

Harrop finished as United's top goalscorer at Under-23 level last season and marked his senior debut with a stunning goal against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2016-17 campaign.

He will sign a four-year deal at Deepdale, with the two clubs agreeing on an undisclosed compensation fee.