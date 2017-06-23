GOtv Shield: Ulinzi Stars cautious ahead of opener

Ulinzi Stars have vowed to take a cautious approach when they launch their campaign for the GOtv Shield title.

The soldiers will swing the pendulum into the competition with an away trip to Machakos where they will face Nairobi Regional League side Wajiji FC on Saturday. The team reached the final of the Shield last season, losing to Tusker FC 1-0 but this year, they want to go one better.

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso insists that they are determined to reach another final but will have to be careful against the lower league side. “Knockout games are never easy. We might be playing against a lower tier team but that does not mean we underrate them.

"We are taking this game and the entire tournament very seriously because having reached the final last year, we want to improve and win this time round." Nyangweso told the club's official website.

On the squad that will feature in the Cup tie, Nyangweso said, “I don’t think I will make many changes to the squad so that the rhythm is not disrupted. At most, probably two or three changes. We want to maintain a strong team for that match.”

The game will be played at 3:15pm.