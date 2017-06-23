More withdrawal continued to affected smooth running of GOtv Shield Shield with Kenya Premier League side with Thika United becoming latest top team to withdraw from the championship.

More withdrawals rock GOtv Shield tournament

Thika United were scheduled to travel to Mombasa and play against Fkf Division Two side Young Divers from Kilifi at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club on Saturday. A club official of Young Divers revealed they had received communication from the federation that match had been cancelled after Thika United confirmed the withdrawal.

"As per GOtv Round 64 fixture we were set to host Thika United but the latest information we have received is that the visitors are not traveling to honour the match. We now focus our attention to the second round after getting got a bye."

Following the development, Young Divers await to play against the winners of Sunday's clash at Kipchoge Keino between Eldoret Youth and Nakuru All Stars in the second round.

Besides Thika United, other clubs that have pulled out of the GOtv shield tournament are Kenya Police from Nairobi and Nyakach United from Kisumu. Kenya Police were scheduled to travel to Coast and play Mwatate United at Wundanyi stadium while Nyakach United were set to host Eldoret-based GFE 105 at Chemilil Sugar stadium.