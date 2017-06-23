As expected the SA squad is effectively a B team, with a few fringe players on the Bafana Bafana squad also included.

South Africa release provisional Cosafa Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Baolefa Pule (SuperSport United)

Defenders: Thendo Mukumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sandile Mthethwa (Orlando Pirates), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Mario Booysen (SuperSport United), Tercious Malepe (Orlando Pirates), Innocent Maela (Thanda Royal Zulu), Lorenzo Gordinho (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders: Thabo Cele (Real Clubbe FC), Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg United), Sibongakonke Mbatha (Bidvest Wits), Nduduzo Sibiya (Golden Arrows), Mandla Masango (SuperSport United), Lehlohonolo Masalesa (Larrissa), Lebogang Phiri (EA Guingamp), Aubrey Ngoma (Cape Town City)

Strikers: Liam Jordan (Sporting Lisbon), Judas Moseamedi (Cape Town City)

Bafana Bafana will be looking to defend their COSAFA Castle Cup title they won in 2016 when they open their account against the winner of Group A.

The identity of the opponents is still not known as the 2017 edition of the tournament kicks off on Wednesday, 25 June in Rustenburg.

South Africa will face one team between Tanzania, Malawi, Mauritius and Angola when they enter the competition in the quarterfinal stage.

That match will be played on Sunday, 2 July at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Kickoff is at 17h00.

Victory for Stuart Baxter’s men will set up a fixture against the winners of the Botswana vs Zambia encounter on Wednesday, 5 July, while a loss will see the hosts face the losers in the clash between the two nations – that match will be played on Tuesday, 4 July at Moruleng Stadium at 17h00.

Should South Africa win the two clashes, they will qualify for the final, which will take place on Sunday, 9 July at Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Kickoff is at 15h00.

Bafana Bafana have won this competition on four occasions – 2002, 2007, 2008, 2016.

That is a record-equalling fourth title as they join Zambia and Zimbabwe at the top of the all-time winners list.