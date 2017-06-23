Son was 'scared' of Victor Wanyama before joining Tottenham

Heung-min Son has claimed he was "scared" to play against Victor Wanyama before they became team-mates at Tottenham.

Wanyama and Son clashed in 2014 when Southampton hosted Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly but were re-united two years later after they signed for Spurs. Son arrived from Germany a year before the Kenyan captained joined the White Hart Lane.

Son has now thanked Wanyama for helping him score a career-high 21 goals for Spurs last season. "I was really a fan of Victor when he signed," Son said in an interview published by Evening Standard. "When I was with Leverkusen and I played against Southampton, I saw him for the first time and he was a beast - I was scared to play against him!

“When he signed, everyone knew what he could do from when he played for Southampton and I enjoy watching him play. I think he’s done very well for us and he was very important during the season.”

He added: "Victor is a really, really good player. I’m an offensive player, an attacking player, but when I feel that behind us we have Victor and Mousa Dembele, I feel comfortable. "If sometimes I lose the ball, I still feel comfortable because in behind me are, for example, Jan, Toby, Eric, Mousa and Victor. Every player who plays at the back makes it more comfortable to play in my position."