Nigeria’s Sone Aluko has congratulated Huddersfield Town for booking a place in the English Premier League.





Sone Aluko: Fulham will be back next season

The forward claims his club were unlucky in the play–off , but feels they will regroup for the commencement of next season.

The Cottagers were a win away from the English Football League play-offs final, but were denied by a 1-0 defeat to Reading. And Aluko who is still baffled told Goal: ''Very disappointing, it was very disappointing.

''But, ultimately that is football. I've been promoted twice before and we know that it is a very slim margin of promoting and not getting promoting.

''Huddersfield went up, congratulations to them. In the playoffs, they didn’t actually score goals, they won penalties but they are in the Premier League. The games were very tight.’’

Turning his attention to the way forward, Aluko is affirmative about his team’s chances of reaching the English topflight.

''Next year, we are going to back with a lot of confidence,’’ he continued.

''We can grow on what we had this year. No one expected us to make it, so the fact that we even got there was a success story in itself.

[Slavisa Jokanovic] is a manager I've played under. He's very good coach, he's done it before and he’s a coach I really believe in.

Fulham begin their 2017/2018 campaign on August 5 when they host Norwich City at Craven Cottage.