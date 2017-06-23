Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has no plans to leave the European champions, saying his dream is to win more trophies with the La Liga giants.

Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid

Benzema, 29, has been linked with a move away from Madrid after eight seasons at the club.

The France international scored 19 goals in all competitions in 2016-17, helping Zinedine Zidane's men win La Liga and the Champions League.

Despite reports he could leave Madrid, Benzema said his desire was to stay.

"My dream is to continue winning titles with Real Madrid," the former Lyon man told Marca.

Benzema has netted 180 goals for Madrid since joining the club in 2009, winning two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.