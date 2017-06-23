Kastina United head coach Baldwin Bazuaye has stated his belief that the club will not be involved in a relegation battle this season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Bazuaye optimistic that Katsina United will beat the drop

United lost 2-0 to Akwa United on match day 25 and now find themselves hovering above the drop zone in 14th spot.

However, Bazuaye has said that if the players remain confident, they will improve their fortunes.

"As I long as I can see that there's a lot of confidence in the team then I'm not worried," Bazuaye told Goal.

"I have a lot of respect for the numbers and it could be moments when we are just a few points away from that bottom four."

"We have to stay grounded and try to be focused. The strong willed wins the race and we shall come unscathed."

"In the coming weeks the boys will improve their position and everyone will be happy."

The Chanji Boys will take a break from league action this weekend before facing Niger Tornadoes next midweek.