Salah gets Liverpool's No. 11 shirt as Firmino takes 9

New Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah will take over the No. 11 shirt from Roberto Firmino, with the Brazilian becoming the club’s No. 9.

The Egypt international completed his switch from Roma to Anfield after passing a medical on Thursday and committing to a five-year deal.

Having been successful for the Giallorossi as their 11, Salah wanted to keep the number for Liverpool with the Brazilian happy to oblige.

Oussama Assaidi, Maxi Rodriguez, Albert Riera, Yossi Benayoun and Mark Gonzalez were the previous five players to hold the shirt.

The last forward to have success as Liverpool’s No. 9, meanwhile, was Fernando Torres.

Since the Spaniard's departure in January 2011, Andy Carroll, Iago Aspas, Rickie Lambert and Christian Benteke inherited the number, but none of them had the kind of impact associated with the famous shirt worn by the Reds’ record goalscorer Ian Rush and fellow legend Robbie Fowler.