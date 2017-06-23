Turkish side Bursaspor have dropped interest in Asamoah Gyan after he rejected a €1.6 million per season offer, club chairman Ali Ay has confirmed.

Bursaspor end interest in Asamoah Gyan

Gyan, 31, who is currently on loan at UAE side Al Hilal, will see his two-year contract with Shanghai SIPG come to an end next month after the Chinese giants decided not to offer him an extension.

The Black Stars captain did not travel to Turkey to complete his medical after turning down a €30,000 per week offer, which reports say he initially accepted.

"We are not interested in Asamoah Gyan from now onwards,'' Ali Ay said while presenting new coach Paul Le Guen.

''We offered €1.6 million for Gyan but they wanted higher and we cannot afford their demands so we have to end it despite our initial interest," he added.

Gyan scored seven goals in 20 appearances for SIPG across two seasons as well as six goals in 14 appearances for Ahli during his loan spell.

He is expected to participate in Ghana's friendly games against Mexico and USA on June 28 and July 1 respectively in the United States.