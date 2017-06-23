WATCH: Man Utd midfielder Pogba stars in Desiigner's new music video

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is the star turn in the latest music video released by American rapper Desiigner.

The France international takes centre stage on the track ‘Oulet’.

Pogba can be seen donning United’s new away kit for the 2017-18 campaign as he goes through his pre-match preparations at Old Trafford.

The £89 million midfielder, who remains the world’s most expensive footballer, even throws in a few dance moves as Desiigner joins him in the dressing room.

Desiigner is signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music record label.

His debut single ‘Panda’ reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.

Pogba, meanwhile, has previously appeared in an Adidas promotional video starring UK grime artist Stormzy.

His marketing appeal has rarely been in doubt, with United having spent big on his services in the summer of 2016 fully aware of what he would bring to the club on and off the field.