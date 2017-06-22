Simon Mignolet says Liverpool are “hungry for silverware” as they seek to end a barren spell on the trophy front.

Mignolet 'hungry for silverware' as Klopp chases down first trophy at Liverpool

Five years have now passed since the Reds last enjoyed tangible success, with Kenny Dalglish guiding them to League Cup glory in 2012.

There have been a number of near misses since then, in cup competition and in the Premier League title race, but getting over the line has proven to be a problem.

Van Dijk tipped to force Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp was appointed to help turn the tide and the German coach is as determined as anybody to get back on the trophy trail, having returned the club to the Champions League for 2017-18.

Mignolet told the club’s official magazine on the quest for glory: “It [the top-four finish] gives us the platform again to go for that trophy next year and this is what I want and what the lads in the dressing room want.

“Last year, we had the chance to play in two finals, but unfortunately we lost both of them.

“We have learned from that and I think everybody - not only the players, but also the fans and everybody connected with Liverpool Football Club - is really hungry for silverware. That’s what we have to challenge for next year.”

Liverpool will have to take in a play-off encounter before gracing the Champions League group stage again, but Mignolet is excited by the prospect of merely being back among Europe’s elite.

'Pepe is perfect for Liverpool'

“The European nights at Anfield are brilliant,” the Belgium international said.

“I experienced games against Real Madrid in the Champions League when we were last in it and obviously we had big nights in the Europa League against Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

“They were both very special and everybody here is very pleased to know we will have more European games to look forward to next season.”