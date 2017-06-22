National Super League side Wazito FC has completed the signing of Bob Mugalia and Mark Odhiambo on a two year deal.

KPL transfers: Wazito sign former International

Mugalia has been unattached since moving out of Kisii-based Shabana side with defender Mark Odhiambo seen as figure to instill steel in the team's rear guard. The move has been confirmed to Goal by the Club liaison & Administration Manager Bramwel Makotsi. "Yes, it is a done deal, we have sealed their services for the next two years.

"This is a move for the club to ensure we attain our objective by the end of the season. They are experienced players, who have played for the National team as well, and their inclusion is an advantage to us."

Mugalia was in the Sofapaka team that won the league in 2009, while Odhiambo has turned out for Tusker FC and KCB at some point.

Wazito are currently placed in the third position on the log with 32 points, three behind league leaders Vihiga United, who have played a match more.