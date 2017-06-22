Kenya has been drawn to face Chelsea FC and FC Porto in the Under-14 tournament of the Southampton Cup scheduled for August.

Kenya to face Chelsea and Porto in Southampton Cup

Kenya is among the teams that will in the tournament alongside West Ham United. The eight-day international youth tournament, which will be hosted in the city and surrounding area, will involve boys’ and girls’ teams from around the globe, with sides from countries such as Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Croatia, Algeria, Canada and Switzerland all set to take part.





The competition will feature Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 categories, with more than 1,500 players and 300 coaches expected to visit the city in year one for the festival of football, which is set to increase in size each year.





The Southampton Cup will get under way on Saturday, August (5), with the competition open to both professional academy teams (Academy Section) and non-elite teams (Premier Section). Some of the games will be hosted at the club’s Staplewood Campus.