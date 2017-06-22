Sporting secure Seydou Doumbia on loan from Roma

Ivorian attacker Seydou Doumbia has been sent on another season-long loan by his Italian club Roma, according to reports in Portugal.

According to O Jogo, the 29-year-old chose Sporting over Turkish side Fenerbahce and will travel to the Portuguese capital to conclude the loan deal sometime this week. The report also claims Sporting have the option to make the switch permanent for €6 million.

Since joining Roma in January 2015 from CSKA Moscow, the Abidjan-born forward has struggled to make the desired impact and has been sent on loan to CSKA, Newcastle United and then Basel.

The attacker had a spectacular season in front of goal at Basel as he scored 21 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. His form subsequently saw him return to The Elephants’ squad for the first time since 2015.

Doumbia had already turned down a chance to join Hull City in the Championship whilst Valencia were also reportedly interested.