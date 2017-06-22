Goal has gathered that Kaizer Chiefs bosses will summon George Lebese when the players return for pre-season training at the start of July.

Kaizer Chiefs to summon unsettled Lebese

Lebese voiced his dissatisfaction at his lack of game time on social media over the past few weeks, hinting at a possible exit from the club.

The club has however, not been able to meet the player as this happened soon after the squad was given an off-season break.

According to a source within the Amakhosi camp, the club is aware of Lebese's frustrations and the management intends to sit down with the player to plot a way.

The source confirmed though, that Chiefs are not looking to sell the player ahead of next season, meaning the 28-year-old will be staying for at least another season at Naturena.

"The information I have is that there will be a meeting with George when everyone returns for pre-season training to explain his frustrations and map a way forward," the source told Goal.

"However, I can assure you now that he will not be sold. He's an important member of the team. So, George will definitely be here next season," concluded the source.

Lebese made 25 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs last season, and found the back of the net four times.

The Mamelodi-born winger is still contracted to the Glamour Boys until June 2018.