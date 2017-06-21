Ishfaq Ahmed, who turned out for Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters in the three previous editions of the tournament, has passed his Asian Football Confederation (AFC) 'B' license coaching course.

Kerala Blasters' Ishfaq Ahmed passes AFC 'B' license coaching course

The 34-year-old is one among eight candidates to pass the course conducted by All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Director Savio Medeira from April 10th to 30th in Goa. However, Indian national team assistant coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, one among the 20 candidates to attend the course, could only provisionally pass.

Ishfaq Ahmed, who served as a player-cum-coach for Kerala Blasters in the 2016 season in which they reached the final of the tournament under head coach Steve Coppell, has added credibility to his role and might move into coaching on a permanent basis.

Ishfaq was also involved in scouting for the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned franchise along with former India international NP Pradeep.

Here is the list of candidates who have passed the course:

PASSED: Ishfaq Ahmed, Joyner Eulogius Antao, Jatin Singh Bedi, MK Candid MAring, Prashant Pardeep Paradkar, Shameel Chembakath, Ramesh Gangaram Bista, Gopal Badrilal Kag.





PRO-PASSED: Venkatesh Shanmugam, Bijoy Kumar Ghosh.