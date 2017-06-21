Nakumatt FC lead striker Kepha Aswani has been making headlines owing to speculations surrounding his future.

KPL transfers: Nakumatt refute bid for striker

Reports have it that the former Thika United man is open to a move back to AFC Leopards, a club he ditched last year owing to financial struggles. The reports have been fueled by Ingwe Team Manager Tony Lidonde, who has confirmed that contact has already been made.

"Yes, we have contacted the striker with hopes of luring him back to the club as we strengthen the striking department. I believe we will seal his services in the next few days or so."

When reached for comment, Nakumatt FC Secretary General Albert Wesonga dismissed the claims saying the player is not going anywhere and that no official bid has been placed by the twelve times league champions.

"We are not selling him (Aswani), not at all. He is our top scorer and we want to continue with our consistency in the league. Nothing has been received from AFC Leopards but even if that happened, we are not ready to destabilize the team," Wesonga told Goal.

Nakumatt are currently placed in the tenth position with 19 points, three more than AFC Leopards.