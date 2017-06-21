Mamelodi Sundowns will be away to Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in a crunch Caf Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.

Sundowns captain Kekana upbeat ahead of Esperance clash

Following Masandawana’s indifferent start to the tournament which has seen them suffer defeat to Esperance in the reverse fixture, the champions are now left with the unfavourable task of defeating the Blood and Gold in their own back yard.

However, going into the clash, the Brazilians are expected to welcome back many of their star players from injury, including their captain Hlompho Kekana, who missed the previous game against the North Africans.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s clash, the 32-year-old emphasized the importance of the clash and stated that while Sundowns find themselves in a precarious position, they are hungry for victory.

"You can see in the way the boys were training that this is a very important match,” Kekana told the media.

“We want to win so bad. We are aware that we are in a position where we just need to win so that we can be in a good space. We are in a situation where we really have to test ourselves," Kekana added.

"We need to play our own game and hopefully we will win. We now understand the nature and logistics of this tournament. We understand that nothing comes easy. We travel long hours and we wait long hours at the airport, but we are happy that we get to learn these lessons. These are life lessons that nobody can teach you," Kekana concluded.