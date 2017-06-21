EXTRA TIME: Manchester City’s Iheanacho shows off comedy talents

Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho showed his sense of humor that will make you laugh.
Iheanacho shared a video of himself calling his 'bae' and telling her 'AmOnOwerri' in a hilarious way, which means 'I'm in Owerri'
The 20-year-old has shown that he has got impressive talents off the pitch and can make a fortune from the comedy world.
#Amonowerri keep the fun going #OWERRI @__ogbodo__ @davimore7 @ebsnation @dondinels @charlesmarvin171 @officialnwakali4 @nwakali.k
A post shared by Kelechi Iheanacho (@kelechi72) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:09am PDT