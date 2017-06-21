Nasarawa United head coach, Kabiru Dogo whose family was a victim of armed robbery attack in Ilorin said it was hard for him to concentrate in their 1-0 win over Enyimba.

Nasarawa United's Dogo bemoans armed robbery attack

The Solid Miners silenced the People's Elephant courtesy of Abdulrahman Bashir's strike, but the coch recounted the agony he faced during the game.

“I want to inform you that my home in Ilorin was a target of the armed robbers on in the early hours of Sunday. They beat up my wife and children and went ahead of valuables which have not been quantified yet. My wife is currently in the hospital because she was wounded in the attack. I had to put all these behind me to ensure that we beat Enyimba. We have achieved our target with win but I am still with a heavy heart,” Dogo told Goal.

Dogo who was given a compassionate leave after the game with the People’s Elephant hinted that he got to Ilorin on Monday to reunite with his family and that his wife is responding very well to treatment while his children are in stable condition.

“I was happy with the development when I got home on Monday evening. Even though, we lost some of our personal effects, my wife that was wounded is doing fine and recovery very fast while my children are alright. I will go back to Lafia tomorrow (Wednesday).”

With the home win, Nasarawa United are now eighth on the league table with 37 points from 25 games and they face Plateau United next in Jos.