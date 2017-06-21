ABS head coach Henry Makinwa has admitted his side had a poor outing after a 2-0 disappointing defeat against Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

Makinwa laments ABS' disappointing outing at 3SC

Goals from Ibrahim Adewale and Sunday Faleye ensured Shooting Stars returned to winning ways as they silenced the Saraki Boys at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday.

"We came with intentions to win but we ended up losing the game,” Makinwa told Goal.

"It was a disappointing outing for us but we put it behind us. We will get back to get well prepared for our next match against Kano Pillars.

"It is a very important game and a must win for us to maintain our home winning form."

On some controversial calls during the match, the ex-international declined comments, insisting: "The game has come and gone. I wouldn't want to say anything more."

Despite the defeat, ABS still maintain the 12th on the log with 34 points from 25 games.