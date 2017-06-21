Wikki Tourist midfielder, Harrison Madu was still overjoyed about the point picked they secured in Nnewi against Ifeanyi Ubah on match day 25 in the Nigeria Professional League

First point on the road excites Wikki Tourists' Madu

The midfielder expressed delight with the result, although he said he and his colleagues had agreed to pick up the three points.

The Bauchi based team picked up their first point on the road in the second round of matches in the league and Madu believes that could be a sign of more positive results.

"I feel very excited that we picked up our first point on the road and where else is better than forcing our host to share points than in Nnewi," Madu told Goal.

"We agreed to pick up the points at stake but having gotten a point isn't bad.

"We were just conscious of our target before the match because we lost at Uyo and we agreed to win when we visit Ifeanyi Ubah.

"So it wasn't that we sat back all through, we attacked and also defended, but I think what helped us was the fact that we were very conscious of the target we'd set before the match. If we sat back, we may not have created chances nor even had shots on target.

"This is no doubt the begining of positive results for Wikki Tourist on the road as we continue to search for more points on the road and remain excellent at home."