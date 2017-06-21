Mamelodi Sundowns have arrived in Tunisia determined to change their fortunes around when they take on Tunisian Giants Esperance in the reverse fixture of their CAF Champions League campaign.

EXTRA TIME: Watch Sundowns prepare for Esperance

Esperance won the first game between the clubs 2-1 in South Africa, due to a controversial late penalty. Now the Brazilians are determined to turn the tables in Tunisia.

It will be a tough task, but the South Africans will need to at least get a draw to stay in contention for progression.



Preparations on point... Next up, we defend our crown! #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/EJVvdXOe2B — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 20, 2017



Bafana ba Style had their final training session at the Stade Olympia last night! Gallery: https://t.co/1pVepYpbFD pic.twitter.com/qqjyQAG5Y3 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 20, 2017