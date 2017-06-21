News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years
Matildas hero savages 'worst performance' in years

EXTRA TIME: Watch Sundowns prepare for Esperance

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Mamelodi Sundowns have arrived in Tunisia determined to change their fortunes around when they take on Tunisian Giants Esperance in the reverse fixture of their CAF Champions League campaign.

EXTRA TIME: Watch Sundowns prepare for Esperance

EXTRA TIME: Watch Sundowns prepare for Esperance

Esperance won the first game between the clubs 2-1 in South Africa, due to a controversial late penalty. Now the Brazilians are determined to turn the tables in Tunisia.

It will be a tough task, but the South Africans will need to at least get a draw to stay in contention for progression.

 


 


 


 

 

 

Back To Top