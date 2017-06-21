Cape Town City’s communications manager Julian Bailey has denied reports that they have signed Lyle Lakay from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Cape Town City deny signing Lakay from Bloemfontein Celtic

“We haven’t signed Lakay because he is still contracted to Bloemfontein Celtic. I have been getting lots of calls about this today,” Bailey told Goal.

The 25-year-old winger has a one-year option on his current deal with Phunya Sele Sele, which they are yet to activate.

“If we were to sign him we would have to wait until his contract is over and discuss it with his club first which we haven’t done,” Bailey said.

City have already announced the arrivals of Ayanda Patosi and Mozambican captain Jeitoso.

They are looking to continue strengthening their squad ahead of next season where they will also be playing continental football in the form of Caf Confederation Cup for the first time in the club's history.