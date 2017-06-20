BREAKING: Dorian Marin shown the door at AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards coach Dorian Marin has been sent packing barely a week after he joined the club, Goal can exclusively reveal.

The former Eritrea coach was shown the door by the club after falling out with the players as well as the technical bench as explained by team's Secretary General Oscar Igaida. "He has already fallen out with the players as well as his technical bench, and we have decided against hiring him.

"When eight first team members approach you requesting for their release letters means their is a problem. So we just decided to let Tom Juma train the team on interim basis as we plan the way forward. But as it stands, Marin is no longer with us."

The tactician took charge of the team while in Dar during the Super Cup, where Leopards fell 3-0 to rivals Gor Mahia in the final, before guiding them to a 0-0 draw against Mathare United last Saturday.