Goal has gathered that David Zulu is not entirely 'off the hook' and could still face the chop at Kaizer Chiefs as they are busy discussing his future.

David Zulu’s future at Kaizer Chiefs still under discussion

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Chippa United, but hardly made any impact at the Port Elizabeth-based outfit.

Zulu managed 12 appearances in all competitions and found the back of the net just once, and Amakhosi are not convinced that he’s done enough for them to recall him.

A source within the Amakhosi camp told Goal that Zulu will find out in the next few weeks whether or not he has a place in Steve Komphela’s team for next season.

“This matter is still being discussed, but he’s not entirely off the hook. His record at Chippa United isn’t impressive, and as soon as the review is concluded on his performances last season, then a decision will be made. He will find out soon enough whether he’s coming back or leaving the club completely, but it doesn't look good for him,” the source told Goal.

Zulu joined Amakhosi on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2015, but the club decided to loan him out after struggling to hit the ground running in his first 12 months with them.