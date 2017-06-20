SuperSport United’s Caf Confederation Cup clash against TP Mazembe on Tuesday night signals the beginning of a massive week for the Tshwane giants.

It is a big week for SuperSport United, says Ronwen Williams

Following their crunch encounter against the Ravens, Matsatsantsa will then make the journey to Durban in order to prepare for the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Going into both clashes, SuperSport are likely to ring the changes with assistant coach Kaitano Tembo taking over the reins for the continental clash, before Stuart Baxter resumes his role as SuperSport head coach for the final time against Orlando Pirates.

Meanwhile, the clash against the defending champions is seen as the ideal preparation for the Cup final.

SuperSport go into the match buoyed by their valiant point earned in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and goalkeeper Rowen Williams believes that if they are to overcome both Mazembe and the Buccaneers, it would signal a new direction for the club.

"The game (against Mazembe) is the perfect preparation to see how ready we are for the final," Williams told the media.

"It's a big week for SuperSport. If we can beat these two giants of African football, then it will say a lot about where SuperSport is going. If we want to reach the quarterfinals, we have to beat them at home. We want to go all the way," Williams concluded.